The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday agreed to suspend the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for one-and-a-half years and offered to convey it to the Supreme Court in an affidavit. Kavitha Kuruganti, a representative of the Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch, said the Centre was also willing to decide on a “mutually agreeable” time period, which may be more than the proposed 1.5 years, to put farm laws on freeze.

Besides this, the government during the tenth round of talks with the farmer unions offered to form a committee to work out the future course of action. However, Kuruganti said it has not provided any details about who would be on this panel.

She said the farmer leaders will discuss the government’s proposal and respond to it on Friday, when the next round of negotiations is scheduled to take place.

Farm laws

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of Delhi for over 50 days, demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws passed in September. The farmers believe that the new laws undermine their livelihood and open the path for the corporate sector to dominate agricultural.

The government, on the other hand, maintains that the new laws will give farmers more options in selling their produce, lead to better pricing, and free them from unfair monopolies. The law passed in September are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and open up the market, the government has claimed.