Joe Biden on Wednesday was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States along with his Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden will deliver his first presidential address shortly.

Ahead of the inauguration, Biden tweeted: “It’s a new day in America.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has reportedly done away with the traditional inaugural balls, and will instead participate in a television event called “Celebrating America”, reported NBC News.

The proceedings began with an invocation by Reverend Leo J O’Donovan, a close friend of the American president’s family. Singer Lady Gaga, who campaigned for Biden during the 2020 US presidential election, sang the national anthem.