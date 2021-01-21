Coronavirus: Vaccines completely safe and effective, adverse reactions common, says health minister
India on Thursday registered 15,223 new cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,10,883.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday sough to dispel concerns about coronavirus vaccine safety. “The message is clear that vaccine is completely safe and effective,” he said. The minister added that the adverse reactions being reported in India were common.
Earlier in the day, India registered 15,223 new cases, taking the overall count to 1,06,10,883. The country’s toll rose by 151 to 1,52,869. India’s active cases stood at 1,92,308, the lowest since June, while the number of recoveries reached 1,02,65,706.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that countries should not panic about getting access to a Covid-19 vaccine because “everyone who wants one will get one”.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 9.68 crore people and killed over 20.73 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.33 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
Live updates
1.21 pm: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is administered to the first volunteer in Japan as the country’s Takeda Pharmaceutical begins combined phase one and two trials of the inoculation, Reuters reports.
1.17 pm: Vaccines from India reach Nepal and Bangladesh.
1.02 pm: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan adds that the Centre wants everyone to get vaccinated. “Government does not want people who are hesitant to take vaccine to suffer any disadvantage,” he says, according to ANI. “Everyone should get equal protection just like our doctors.”
1.00 pm: The minister adds: “It is unfortunate that some people are spreading misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons. This has developed vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people.”
12.58 pm: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan dispels concerns about vaccine safety. “The message is clear that vaccine is completely safe and effective,” he says. “The said adverse events or side effects surfacing are common and it can be seen after any vaccination.”
12.18 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to get vaccinated in the second phase of country’s coronavirus inoculation drive, according to multiple reports. “PM will take the vaccine when his turn will come after completion of the first phase,” an unidentified official in the Prime Minister’s Office tells the Hindustan Times.
All MPs and MLAs who are above the age of 50 will also be vaccinated in the second phase, according to NDTV.
11.13 am: With six months to go for the Tokyo Olympics, fears are growing rapidly that the Games may not take place at all, reports AFP. Former London 2012 Deputy Chairperson Keith Mills said he thinks the Games looked “unlikely” to happen, while British Olympics legend Matthew Pinsent said it was “ludicrous” to go ahead.
11.09 am: The Uttarakhand government asks the Centre for 20,000 additional coronavirus vaccines for the Haridwar Kumbh Mela of 2021, reports ANI. The state’s Covid Control Room Chief Abhishek Tripathi says the government has sent a proposal to the Centre in this regard.
11.05 am: Portugal’s daily count of coronavirus cases jumped to more than 14,600 to set a new national record Wednesday, as the country weathers one of the worst pandemic surges in the world, reports AP. Health authorities reported 14,647 new infections – about 3,600 more than the previous daily record set four days ago.
9.50 am: India registers 15,223 new cases on Thursday, taking the overall count to 1,06,10,883. The country’s toll rises by 151 to 1,52,869. India’s active cases stand at 1,92,308, below 2 lakh after nearly seven months, while the number of recoveries reach 1,02,65,706.
9.40 am: Mutant variants of the coronavirus found in South Africa and Brazil could trigger more re-infections, and even reduce vaccine efficacy, though more tests are underway, say experts, according to the Hindustan Times. The new strains emerging in these countries are different from the one reported in the United Kingdom, scientists say.
“It is possible that these mutations and others that emerge in individuals with suboptimal or waning immunity will erode the effectiveness of natural- and vaccine-elicited immunity,” says a team led by researchers from Rockefeller University in a study submitted to Biorxiv on January 19. “The data suggests that Sars-CoV-2 vaccines may need to be updated.”
9.35 am: Recipients of the locally produced Covaxin will be monitored for three months after getting the second dose for any adverse reactions, the Hindustan Times reports, quoting a detailed plan released by the Indian Council of Medical Research. This would be done to dispel safety concerns about the vaccine whose efficacy data is not publicly known.
If a serious adverse event is linked to vaccination, then the recipient will be compensated based on the national drug controller’s recommendations after thorough investigation, said the plan.
9.32 am: Oxford scientists in Britain are preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging more contagious Covid-19 variants discovered in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, The Telegraph reports. The team behind the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is undertaking feasibility studies to reconfigure the technology, the newspaper says, citing a confirmation from the Oxford University.
9.25 am: India has reported at least 600 adverse event following immunisation in five days, one of the lowest in the world, the Hindustan Times reports, quoting the Union health ministry. Of these, 82 were reported on Wednesday.
9.23 am: At least five states on Wednesday said that doses of coronavirus vaccines were going to waste as citizens were not showing up to receive their shots, mainly due to worries over possible adverse reactions.
9.20 am: The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that countries should not panic about getting access to a Covid-19 vaccine because “everyone who wants one will get one”, reports AFP. The WHO’s Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said the United Nations’ health agency was working towards ensuring access to coronavirus jabs all around the world.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- The Union Health Ministry modified the Co-WIN app, the central government’s application to register people for the coronavirus drive, to allow on-spot beneficiary registrations. With this upgrade, states can accommodate walk-ins.
- A 42-year-old healthcare worker in Telangana died, a day after he received a shot of the coronavirus vaccine. While the autopsy is yet to be conducted, the state health authorities said the death was not related to the vaccination process.
- The World Health Organization said that the United Kingdom coronavirus strain has been found in at least 60 countries.
- Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the poll body will increase the number of polling stations in Assam by about 5,000 for the upcoming Assembly elections, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.