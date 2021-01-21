Farm laws protest: Farmers to meet Delhi Police today to discuss Republic Day tractor rally
The Centre agreed to suspend the implementation of the three laws for one-and-a-half years, and offered to convey it to the SC in an affidavit.
A meeting between the Delhi Police and the farmers will take place on Thursday regarding the Republic Day tractor rally. The meeting will occur at a resort near the Singhu border.
The Supreme Court had on Wednesday said it was up to the police to decide whether or not to give permission for the proposed tractor rally. The court was hearing the Centre’s petition seeking an injunction on the proposed rally.
The Centre on Wednesday night agreed to suspend the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for one-and-a-half years, and offered to convey it to the Supreme Court in an affidavit. The government also proposed to form a committee for suggestions on whether the three new laws should be amended or repealed. The farmers’ union will meet at the Singhu border on Thursday to discuss the Centre’s proposals, and will reply on Friday.
After the meeting on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he felt that the talks were progressing “in the right direction”, adding that there was a possibility of finding a resolution on January 22.
Live updates
11.24 am: Thousands of tractors in four tiers with the first led by representatives of the 42 farmer groups and the second by women are expected to move out in a parade from several protest sites at Delhi’s borders on January 26, reports The Indian Express.
11 am: Delhi Joint Commissioner of Police SS Yadav arrives at Mantram resort near the Capital’s Singhu border for a meeting with farmers, reports ANI.
Here are the updates from Wednesday:
- The Narendra Modi government agreed to suspend the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for one-and-a-half years and offered to convey it to the Supreme Court in an affidavit. A representative of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said the Centre was also willing to decide on a “mutually agreeable” time period, which may be more than the proposed 1.5 years, to freeze the implementation of the laws.
- The Supreme Court said that it was up to the Delhi Police to decide whether or not to give permission for the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day. The court was hearing the Centre’s petition seeking an injunction on the proposed rally.
- The Supreme Court also said that it was disappointed by the “unnecessary aspersions” cast on the expert panel that it had formed to address the farmers’ grievances about the agricultural laws.
- Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that a person cannot be disqualified from being a member of a committee just because they have earlier expressed an opinion on the subject that is under consideration by the panel. He was indirectly referring to the four-member committee created by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock between protesting farmers and the Centre on three contentious agricultural laws.