Aajeevika Bureau, a non-profit organisation supporting migrant labourers in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and workers’ collectives backed by it on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 15 migrant workers in Surat district. The groups demanded the government come up with long-term shelter and housing schemes for the workers.

The migrants were run over by a truck while they were sleeping on the roadside on Tuesday. All the labourers killed in the accident were from Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the workers killed in the accident, and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured.

Aajeevika Bureau, Pravasi Shramik Suraksha Manch, Bandhkaam Mazdoor Vikas Sangh, Karkhana Shramik Suraksha Sangh and Hamaal Suraksha Sangh said in a joint statement that the deaths were a “tragic outcome” of policy lapses and not an isolated incident. “The Surat incident serves as a fierce reminder of the sheer deficit of housing for the working poor,” they said. “Rentals are too high for their meagre wages to afford and public housing does not exist for them.”

Their statement flagged that the number of shelters for the homeless remained exceptionally low, even though the Supreme Court had in 2010 directed the states to build them. The organisations said that only access to shelter will help stop the deaths of migrant workers in accidents.

Here is the full text of their statement: