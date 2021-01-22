At least eight workers died on Thursday night in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, ANI reported, quoting District Collector KB Shivakumar.

The massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility in Hunasodu village, according to PTI. The victims were reportedly transporting explosives used in mining when the explosion occurred. The vehicle was badly mangled and bodies of the workers were dismembered beyond recognition.

The impact of the blast was so strong that it shattered window panes of surrounding houses. Witnesses told the news agency that the blast also left cracks on roads of the area.

Initially, the jolt was mistaken for an earthquake. But geologists ruled out recording tremors in any of the observatories. “There was no earthquake,” a police officer told PTI. “But an explosion did take place at Hunsur on the outskirts of Shivamogga under the Rural Police station limits.”

Another police officer said, “There has been a blast in a truck carrying gelatin...The vibrations were felt locally.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. “Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga,” he wrote on Twitter. “Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”