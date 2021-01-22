The Karnataka government on Friday re-allocated the portfolios to the seven ministers who were inducted into the Cabinet on January 13, ANI reported. This came a day after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa effected a major reshuffle of departments that left many ministers upset.

JC Madhuswamy, who was stripped off Law and Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minor Irrigation departments during Thursday’s ministerial reshuffle, has now been given the Haj and Wakf department along with his earlier-allotted Medical Education department.

K Gopalaiah, who switched sides from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government, was handed the Excise portfolio. MTB Nagaraju, who publicly voiced his discontent with the Excise department, was made minister for municipal administration and sugarcane development.

Similarly, KC Narayana Gowda has been given charge of statistics department, along with previously allocated Youth Empowerment and Sports department.

Arvind Limbavalli will continue to be the forest minister, and will take charge of Kannada and Culture portfolios.

The chief minister has kept the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Bangalore Development, Energy, Intelligence, Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios with himself.

The new changes will come into effect immediately, according to ANI.

Newly inducted ministers Aravind Limbavali allotted Forest Dept, K Gopalaiah - Excise, N Nagaraj- Municipal Admn, R Shankar - Horticulture & Sericulture, K.C. Narayana Gowda Youth Affairs and Sports. pic.twitter.com/yljFC3jjs7 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

Several ministers, who had lost major portfolios, on Thursday met Health Minister K Sudhakar. The chief minister, however, had normalised their displeasure and claimed that there was no resentment.

Last week, the inductions became a point of contention among state BJP leaders, who alleged the appointments were made “without considering seniority or honesty”. Some even accused the chief minister of including only those who had either “blackmailed” him, or were his closest confidantes.

This was the third time that the Yediyurappa-led Cabinet was expanded. The chief minister assumed office on July 2019 after the previous Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government collapsed. The newly sworn-in ministers were a combination of turncoats from the previous regime.