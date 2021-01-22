Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health deteriorated on Friday as he suffered due to breathing problem after pneumonic patches developed in his lungs, The Indian Express reported. The senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader has, however, shown marginal improvement since morning and has been kept on antibiotics, Kameshwar Prasad, Director of Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital said.

Yadav also tested negative for coronavirus, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap, told ANI.

Earlier during the day, his sons, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti and wife Rabri Devi visited him at RIMS hospital, where he has been admitted. Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said that the family was concerned about Lalu Yadav’s health as he is diabetic and suffers from heart ailments as well.

Yadav has been in custody since December 2017 after being convicted in multiple cases in the fodder scam that was exposed in 1996, which involved the embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle. He has served most of his jail sentence at the Ranchi hospital. In November, he was shifted from the director’s bungalow of the hospital to a paying ward, following his alleged phone call to a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, asking him to abstain from voting during the election for the post of the Speaker in the Bihar Assembly.