Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to be moved for treatment to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Saturday after his health deteriorated, NDTV reported.

Yadav is being treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Ranchi for a lung infection. He developed breathing difficulties on Friday. The former Bihar chief minister is serving his prison sentence in Ranchi after he was convicted in multiple cases related to a fodder scam.

The decision to move Yadav to Delhi was made by the Ranchi hospital’s board of doctors. They have been given approval by the jail authorities, according to News18. However, the jail administration will have to obtain permission from a court to shift Yadav out of Ranchi.

Yadav’s family members, who have been in Ranchi with him, are likely to accompany him to Delhi, according to NDTV. Lalu Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had on Friday said that the family was very concerned about his health, since he is diabetic and also suffers from heart ailments.

Also read: Lalu Yadav stable after suffering from breathing problem, tests negative for coronavirus

Tejashwi Yadav had also said that he would speak to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and ask him to provide better treatment to his father. Yadav added that he would meet Soren on Saturday.

Lalu Yadav has been in custody since December 2017 after being convicted in multiple cases in the fodder scam that was exposed in 1996, which involved the embezzlement of around Rs 1,000 crore from the state exchequer for the purchase of fictitious medicines and fodder for cattle.

The RJD chief has served most of his jail sentence at the Ranchi hospital. In November, he was shifted from the director’s bungalow of the hospital to a paying ward, following his alleged phone call to a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, asking him to abstain from voting during the election for the post of the Speaker in the Bihar Assembly.