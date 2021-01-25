Fresh clashes erupted between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Sikkim amid heightened military tensions, India Today reported on Monday.

The troops from both sides reportedly clashed at Naku La area three days ago, according to the channel. The confrontation took place after the Chinese side attempted to intrude into India’s territory along the de facto border, the channel reported.

Soldiers from both sides were reportedly injured in the brawl, according to The Economic Times. The situation was under control by Monday.

The reports come just as Indian and Chinese military commanders held the ninth round of talks on Sunday to address the ongoing border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh. The talks began in Moldo opposite Chushul sector in India at 10 am, and continued for almost 15 hours till 2.30 am.

Relations between India and China have hit a multi-decade low since clashes in eastern Ladakh in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers. China is also believed to have suffered casualties, but has not given any details. Both India and China have accused each other of crossing into rival territory and of firing shots for the first time in 45 years.

In the last Corps Commander-level talks held in November, the two sides had agreed to ensure that their troops exercise restraint and avoid any misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control. The discussion, however, remained inconclusive.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India will not reduce the deployment of troops along the Line of Actual Control till China starts the process. “We have not reduced the number of troops along friction points,” Singh said in an interview. “We will not do so unless China reduces the deployment of troops on its side.”