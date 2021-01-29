Budget session: Government’s timely actions against Covid saved many lives, says President Kovind
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-’22.
The first day of the Budget session of Parliament began with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of both the Houses on Friday. He showered praise on the government and said that the “timely actions” against coronavirus saved many lives. He added that the government took care of the poor during the lockdown.
Sixteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, on Thursday said they have decided to boycott the president’s address in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws.
Later in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-’22. It has been prepared by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian and his team. Usually, the survey is tabled a day before the finance minister delivers the annual Budget speech. But this year, it has been tabled in Parliament three days before the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.
This will be the first session of Parliament since the Monsoon Session was cut short due to concerns over the coronavirus. There was no Winter Session.
Live updates
11.26 am: Kovind adds that the Centre is working constantly to remove misconceptions related to the farm laws.
11.23 am: “Government respects freedom of expression and protests,” says President Kovind. “But what happened with the tricolour on Republic Day was very unfortunate. We need to respect law and order.”
11.20 am: More than 100 million farmers benefitting from farm laws passed seven months ago, says the president. “Laws currently stayed by Supreme Court, government will respect that,” he adds.
11.19 am: The government is making record purchases on MSP and is also coming up with more procurement centres, says President Kovind.
11.17 am: The president says the focus of the “Aatmnirbhar Bharat” is also on farm sector. “The government has decided to give MSP according to Swaminathan recommendation,” he adds.
11.10 am: Kovind praises the government for taking timely decisions. “The number of recoveries is very high,” he adds.
11.09 am: In his speech, the president pays tribute to those legislators who lost their lives during the pandemic.
11.07 am: Shiromani Akali Dal MPs and RLP legislator Hanuman Beniwal speak with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
11.05 am: The president says the joint session of Parliament amid the coronavirus pandemic is essential. “It’s a new year and a new decade and we’re also entering into the 75th year of independence,” he adds. “Today all MPs are present here with message and trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop.”
11.02 am: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the joint session of Parliament.
11 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Nirmala Sitharaman has presented four-five mini budgets in 2020, making this an exceptional year. “The Union Budget will be seen as a continuation of those,” he adds.
10.58 am: President arrives in Parliament.
10.39 am: The government has made elaborate security arrangements keeping in view the ongoing farmer protest. Staffers at North Block and South Block will use the rear gates rather than the Rajpath and Vijay Chowk to reach their offices. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked in earmarked parking areas and pavements adjoining Rajpath from early morning till the return of the president to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
10.38 am: Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in the Parliament complex around 11am in the President’s horse-driven carriage, reports Hindustan Times.
10.37 am: A brief background of the Indian economy
The economy saw its worst contraction in decades, with the Gross Domestic Product shrinking by a record 23.9% in the April to June quarter, and reflected the severe impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. India’s GDP growth rate contracted by 7.5% for the second quarter (July-September).
With this, India slipped into a technical recessionary phase for the first time ever – when its GDP growth is negative or declining for two consecutive quarters or more. The new figures firmly established the country’s position among the world’s worst-performing major economies.
10.30 am: In his first Survey in 2019, Subramanian had set an agenda of achieving 8% sustained Gross Domestic Product growth to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election in 2019. But the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted India’s growth this year, sending its already-teetering economy into an apparent recession.
10.28 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-’22 in Parliament’s Budget Session on Friday, News18 reports. This year’s document, prepared by Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian and his team, will be tabled in Parliament three days before the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.
10.24 am: The Question Hour, which had been cancelled in the September session, will be allowed for a fixed duration of one hour.
10.22 am: 16 Opposition parties, including the Congress, on Thursday said they have decided to boycott the president’s address in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws.
In a joint statement, the parties said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party government have remained “arrogant, adamant and undemocratic” in their response to the farmers’ demand of repealing the agricultural laws. The parties also demanded the withdrawal of the three contentious legislations. The Opposition parties also alleged that the central government agencies had a role orchestrating the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.
10.20 am: The proceedings will be curtailed with staggered timings and physical distancing rules, in view of the pandemic. Like the previous session, both the Houses will sit in shifts, with the Rajya Sabha meeting in the forenoon and Lok Sabha in the evening between 4 pm and 9 pm, as part of health measures adopted due to Covid-19.
10.15 am: The Budget Session, which begins today and will conclude on April 8, is set to be stormy one, with the Opposition set to take on the government over the contentious agricultural laws amid the farmers’ protests.