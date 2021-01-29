A court in Delhi on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Jawaharlal Nehru University student and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, reported PTI.

Kalita was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the large scale communal violence that broke out in the Capital in February last year. She is accused of being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in the violence.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who passed the order, said the allegations against Kalita prima facie seemed to be true.

Kalita and another Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal were arrested on May 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in North East Delhi’s Jaffrabad area in February. A day later, they were granted bail in the matter by a court in Delhi. Immediately after the court’s order, the Delhi Police moved an application to interrogate the two activists and arrested them in a separate case related to the violence.

Clashes had broken out between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and 26 in North East Delhi, killing at least 53 people and injuring hundreds. The police were accused of either inaction or complicity in some instances of violence, mostly in Muslim neighbourhoods. The violence was the worst Delhi saw since the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

The Delhi Police claim that the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and was planned by those who organised the protests against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act. They also claimed the protestors had secessionist motives and were using “the facade of civil disobedience” to destabilise the government. The police have arrested several activists and students based on these “conspiracy” charges.