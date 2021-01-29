Tensions arose at the Singhu border near Delhi on Friday after a group of around 200 people, who claim to be locals of the area, barged into the protest site and vandalised it, NDTV reported. The farmers retaliated, and stones were pelted by demonstrators from both sides.

This happened despite heavy security deployment in the area. It was unclear how the group of people managed to enter the site of the farmers’ protest, where journalists and even water tankers are not allowed to enter, the channel reported.

The people who entered the area tried to vandalise the tents pitched by farmers. The police initially did not try to stop the group, according to NDTV. But once the situation escalated, the police resorted to the use tear gas shells and baton-charged the demonstrators.

The station house officer of Alipur was injured in the clashes, reported ANI.

The group of people, who claim to be locals, have been demonstrating at the site demanding the area be vacated.

More details are awaited.

किसान आंदोलन: सिंघु बॉर्डर पर गुंडे आ गए. उन्होंने तोड़फोड़ और पथराव भी किया है.pic.twitter.com/4wKvWXDqCZ — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) January 29, 2021