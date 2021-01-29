A minor blast took place on Friday evening near the Israel embassy at Central Delhi’s APJ Abdul Kalam Road, ANI reported. A low-intensity improvised explosive device detonated at 5.05 pm, according to the Delhi Police. However, no injuries or damage to personal properties were reported, except shattered windscreens of cars parked nearby.

The Central Industrial Security Force said that an alert has been issued at all airports, government buildings and important infrastructure in Delhi in view of the blast. Enhanced security measures have been put in place, it said.

Officials of the police and fire brigade reached the spot and further investigations into the matter was underway, according to ANI. Citing sources, the news agency that the IED was found in a flower pot on a road divider near the Jindal House, which is just metres away from the embassy. According to them, it seems that the device was thrown out of a moving vehicle.

The National Investigation Agency and the Delhi Police Special Cell have reached the spot to investigate the matter, reported India Today. The area has been cordoned off and the police have been deployed in heavy numbers. A team of the Central Reserve Police Force has also been sent to increase security around the Israeli embassy.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said he has spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi. “Spoke just now to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy,” he tweeted. “We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits.”

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened.



Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

The blast took place less than two kilometres from Vijaya Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the government were present for the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka told India Today that the mission was on high alert. “Everybody in the embassy is safe,” he said. “We are all fine...We are cooperating with Delhi Police authorities and are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs.”