Twitter on Monday withheld several accounts in India, including those of Caravan magazine and Kisan Ekta Morcha, a joint front representing the farmers protesting against the Centre’s agricultural laws. Twitter said its action was in response to a legal demand.

Citing sources, ANI reported that the accounts were withheld based on the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order situation during the farmers’ agitation.

“Ministry of Electronics and IT directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts which were using #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag and making fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets on January 30,” the news agency said.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT ordered that the accounts and tweets be blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, according to ANI.

The move came amid police action against several journalists after reports on the farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally. Several states have registered cases against journalists who reported that a protestor who died during the rally was allegedly shot by the police.

The official handle of @thecaravanindia is withheld in India:

On Saturday, the police had also arrested a contributor to the Caravan magazine while he was covering the clashes at Singhu border. Mandeep Punia was accused of misbehaving with a station house officer.

Caravan magazine’s Executive Editor Vinod K Jose said they were not informed about the action. “You can still access the magazine from the website,” he added.

Caravan magazine's Executive Editor Vinod K Jose said they were not informed about the action. "You can still access the magazine from the website," he added.



Jose added: "India needs bold fair journalism more than ever, now."

Twitter also withheld the accounts of writer Sanjukta Basu and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Salim.

Other accounts that have been blocked are those of Prasar Bharati chief Shashi Shekhar Vempati, activist Hansraj Meena, economist Ajit Ranade, parody account @EpicRoflDon, actor Sushant Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh and others.

Some more accounts associated with the farmers protest have also been blocked. These include farmers’ group Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan and Tractor to Twitter. CPI(M) Puducherry’s handle has also been withheld.

Several journalists and scholars took to Twitter to criticise the withholding of the accounts. “This is extremely disappointing @Twitter @TwitterIndia,” journalist Rohit Khilnani tweeted. “At this rate Twitter will just have stories and information from one side. Starting an unhealthy trend by banning handles of media outlets.”



At this rate Twitter will just have stories and information from one side. Starting an unhealthy trend



“@Twitter bring back @thecaravanindia account, it is one of the few spaces left where the news is not controlled by the government,” a Twitter user named Arpita Chakraborty wrote.

"@Twitter bring back @thecaravanindia account, it is one of the few spaces left where the news is not controlled by the government," a Twitter user named Arpita Chakraborty wrote.

Twitter’s policy states that it may be necessary to withhold accounts in case of a “valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity. “Such withholdings will be limited to the specific jurisdiction that has issued the valid legal demand or where the content has been found to violate local law(s),” the policy says.

It adds: “Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify affected users unless we are prohibited from doing so (e.g., if we receive a court order under seal).”