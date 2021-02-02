Indian markets extended their post-Budget gains to a second session on Tuesday as investors cheered the government’s push for infrastructure and healthcare spending to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 2.22% to 14,598.65 by 11.30 am, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.14% at 49,639.60. Both the indexes had gained 4.7% and 5%, respectively, after the finance minister’s Budget announcements. This was the biggest single-day gains ever for the benchmarks on Budget day, according to PTI.

During Tuesday’s trading, Tata Motors was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares as the stock rose 9% to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 306.90. UPL, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Grasim Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindalco also rose between 3-8%. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy’s Labs were among the top losers.

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzki, Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers on Sensex.