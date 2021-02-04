Twitter on Thursday removed two tweets by actor Kangana Ranaut for violating the company’s rules, reported NDTV. It was not immediately clear what Ranaut had written in the now-deleted tweets.

“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” the microblogging website said in a statement.

The action comes two days after Ranaut, a vocal supporter of the Narendra Modi government, had responded to a tweet by Rihanna by calling the protesting farmers “terrorists” and the pop singer a fool. Rihanna had shared a CNN article about the internet shutdowns in Delhi to suppress the farmer protests.