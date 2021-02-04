Kangana Ranaut’s two tweets removed, Twitter says posts in violation of company rules
It was not immediately clear what had Ranaut written in the now-deleted tweets.
Twitter on Thursday removed two tweets by actor Kangana Ranaut for violating the company’s rules, reported NDTV. It was not immediately clear what Ranaut had written in the now-deleted tweets.
“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” the microblogging website said in a statement.
The action comes two days after Ranaut, a vocal supporter of the Narendra Modi government, had responded to a tweet by Rihanna by calling the protesting farmers “terrorists” and the pop singer a fool. Rihanna had shared a CNN article about the internet shutdowns in Delhi to suppress the farmer protests.