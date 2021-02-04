The Centre on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that 183 people were still under detention in Jammu and Kashmir, even after one-and-a-half years after the Centre abrogated the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370, The Hindu reported.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy provided the information in a written response to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s question. She had sought information on the number of politicians, journalists and activists detained or put under house arrests since August, 2019.

“Since August 1, 2019, 613 persons including separatists, over ground workers and stone pelters were detained at various points of time,” Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha. “Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 430 persons have been released till date.”

The Union minister said that preventive detention was a step taken to ensure security and public order in Jammu and Kashmir, in view of the constitutional changes. He added that no one in the Union territory was under house arrest presently.

Follow today’s live updates on the Parliament’s Budget session.

The Centre had abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019 and split it into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Almost all of the Kashmir Valley’s political leadership, including former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were put under detention. The government also imposed an internet blockade in the region. The move was criticised globally.

Farooq Abdullah was released from detention on March 13. Omar Abdullah’s detention was also revoked over a week later. People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone was released in July, while Mufti’sdetention ended on October 13.