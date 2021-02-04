The Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have not named Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, or anyone else, and the first information report only mentions the creators of toolkit, reported ANI. A toolkit, according to a social media campaigner, “is a booklet or document created to explain a cause or issue” that helps identify “approaches to address the issue from the grassroots level”.

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police Praveer Ranjan said that the matter of toolkit was under investigation. He said that the sections in the FIR include, 124A (spreading disaffection against the government of India), sedition, 153A (promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds) and 153 and 120B for criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.

In her first tweet, posted on Wednesday, Thunberg wrote: “We stand in solidarity with the farmers protest in India”. In another tweet on Thursday, she wrote: “Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)”

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

Several pro-government social media handles have expressed outrage at a “toolkit” tweeted by the teenager in her message about the farmers’ protests in India. Many claimed the documented tweeted by Thunberg was evidence of a global conspiracy to attack India.

