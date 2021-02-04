The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it has “taken note” of the United States’ comments on the farmers’ protest, adding that they should be read in their entirety, reported NDTV.

“It is important to see such comments in their entirety,” ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. “The US has acknowledged steps taken by India in agricultural reform. India and the US are both vibrant democracies.”

Srivastava said the US has acknowledged steps been taken by India towards agricultural reforms, reported ANI. “Any protest must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity and ongoing efforts of [the] government and concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.”

Earlier in the day, the US had urged the Narendra Modi government to resolve its differences with the farmers over the recently passed agriculture reforms through dialogue, saying that peaceful protests are a “hallmark of any thriving democracy”.

The country also signalled concern about internet shutdowns imposed at the farmers’ protest sites to suppress demonstrations, citing law and order situation. “In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private sector investment,” the spokesperson had added.