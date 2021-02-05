Parliament: Ghazipur barricades look like Berlin Wall, says Congress MP Partap Bajwa
Bahujan Samaj Party MP Satish Mishra said the government wouldn’t have made such arrangements even at the border with Pakistan.
The Opposition continued its tirade of criticism of the government against the new agriculture laws in Parliament on Friday, the fourth day of the Budget session. Congress MP Partap Bajwa criticised the government for the crackdown on the farmers’ protest, saying the barricades at the Ghazipur protest site looked like the Berlin wall.
Bahujan Samaj Party MP Satish Mishra also spoke out against the heavy barricading at Delhi’s borders. He said that the government wouldn’t have made such heavy security arrangements even at the border with Pakistan. Mishra added that cutting off farmers’ access to amenities was a violation of human rights.
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned multiple times on Thursday as politicians protested against the laws and the Centre’s handling of the farmers’ agitation.
As many as 12 MPs from Opposition parties also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed him a letter, saying the condition of farmers resembled that of prisoners in jail. This came after a delegation of 15 non-National Democratic Alliance Members of Parliament were stopped from visiting protesting farmers at Delhi’s Ghazipur border.
On February 3, five extra hours were added to the duration of discussion in Rajya Sabha on the motion thanking the president for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament to allow debate on the farmers’ protest against the three agri-reform legislations.
Live updates
10.52 am: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sukhdev Dhindsa says the farmers should not be blamed for the violence that took place during the Republic Day tractor rally, The Indian Express reports. He adds that a certain group of people insulted the national flag that day and an inquiry should be launched into the incident.
He adds that the farmers’ demands should be met. “Unlike any other protests, farmers agitation has got support on the national and international levels, over lakhs are sitting [at the borders] and they deserve justice,” he says.
10.43 am: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also criticises the crackdown on the protests and the labelling of farmers as extremists. “The farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Western UP are fighting on behalf of farmers from across the nation,” he says, according to The Hindu. “They are not traitors. They are not Khalistanis.”
Raut asks why Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai were being called traitors. “Who is a nationalist?” he asks. “Arnab Goswami? Kangana Ranaut? Goswami broke the Official Secrets Act. He knew beforehand about the Balakot attack. But you are sheltering him.”
The Shiv Sena MP also raises questions about the protestors missing after the Republic Day violence. “We are all ashamed by the incidents of January 26.” he says. “But who is Deep Sidhu, the man responsible for the incident? So many of the farmers are missing since January 26. We don’t know whether the police have killed them in an encounter.”
10.38 am: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa compares the barricades at farmers’ protest sites to the Berlin Wall, The Hindu reports.
“The farmers are protesting on their own,” he says, according to the newspaper. “They are collecting money from their fellow villagers to fund the protest. We fed the Bangladesh prisoners of war for two years. But you are not giving water to our own farmers. The barricades of Ghazipur looks like Berlin Wall.”
Bajwa adds: “Is this world’s biggest Democracy? These are the scenes from Afghanistan, in Saddam’s Iraq, in Libya.”
10.34 am: Bahujan Samaj Party MP Satish Mishra criticises the government for suppressing the farmers’ protest. “You have dug up trenches to suppress farmers’ stir,” he says, according to ANI. “You’ve not done it for them, but for yourself. You snapped their water and electricity supplies and even removed toilets, without thinking that women are also there [at the protest sites]. This is a human rights violation.”
Mishra adds: “Nails have been fixed near the protest sites. I think govt would not have made this kind of preparation at Pakistan border as it is doing at Delhi borders. Annadatas are being called the enemy of the nation.” He urges the government to repeal the farming laws.
9.30 am: Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel says the government needs to think why the farmers are feeling insecure and protesting the farm laws, reports The Hindu. “We welcome the fact that you are thinking about the progress of farmers,” he says. “The entire Opposition had urged the government to send the laws to a Select Committee. What was the hurry? If widespread consultations were held, we would not be seeing the spectacle that we are witnessing right now.”
9.15 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar gives a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over “efficient handling of Covid-19 situation in the country”, reports News18.
9.12 am: The Opposition is expected to continue its tirade of criticism of the government over the new agriculture laws in both Houses of Parliament for the fourth consecutive day. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned four times yesterday amid uproar by opposition leaders over the legislations.
9.10 am: Day’s proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha.
9.02 am: In their letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Opposition MPs wrote, “The impression we got at the Delhi-Ghazipur border is like the border between India and Pakistan. The condition of farmers resembles that of prisoners in jail.”
The politicians asked Om Birla whether India had turned into a “police state”.
9.00 am: On Thursday, 12 MPs from Opposition parties met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed him a letter demanding a discussion in the House on the farmers’ agitation, reports India Today. This came after a delegation of 15 non-National Democratic Alliance Members of Parliament were stopped from visiting protesting farmers at Delhi’s Ghazipur border.
This delegation was led by former Union minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal, and comprised MPs from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Nationalist Congress Parties and the Trinamool Congress among others.
Here are the top updates from Thursday
- Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned multiple times as the Opposition parties continued to protest against the farm laws and the Centre’s handling of the farmers’ agitation.
- In the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh hit out at the Centre, alleging that farmers were being lathi-charged, called traitors, terrorists and Khalistanis. Singh pointed to the death of 165 farmers in the protest and appealed to the central government to “have mercy and repeal the three black laws”.
- Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda called the farmers the backbone of the country and said that some anti-social elements caused the violence on Republic Day. He said these miscreants need to be punished for their acts.
- Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Kumar Jha said the government has lost the patience to hear. “In harsh winter you stopped water supply and toilet facilities, dug trenches, put barbed wires, and installed spikes,” he said. Such aggressive approach wasn’t even heard of towards the neighbouring nations who came inside [the Indian territory].”
- In the Lok Sabha, Opposition leaders shouted slogans against the government and the farm laws as the House assembled at 4 pm. As the sloganeering continued to disrupt the House, Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting MPs to get back to their seats. As the MPs refused to hear, Birla adjourned the House till 5 pm.
- The protest continued when the House again reassembled. After the Opposition leaders ignored his appeals, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned twice more.