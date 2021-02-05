The Congress on Friday appointed Nana Patole the president of the Maharashtra state committee, replacing party colleague Balasaheb Thorat. The development came a day after Patole quit as the Maharashtra Assembly speaker.

“Our heartiest congratulations to Shri Nana Patole on his appointment as the President of Maharashtra Congress,” the party tweeted. “We also congratulate other appointees.”

The 57-year-old said his aim was to restore Congress’ position in the state. “I will live up to the faith and trust in me shown by my leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and make Congress the number one party in the state again,” he told PTI.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi also appointed six working presidents namely Mohamed Arif Naseem Khan, Shivaji Rao Moge, Basavaraj Patil, Pranati Shushilkumar Shinde, Kunal Rohidas Patil, and Chandrakanth Handore. Ten vice presidents of the Maharashtra unit, including Rajya Sabha member Hussain Dalwai, were also appointed.

Patole had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after leaving the Congress in 2014. He later returned to the Congress and was elected the Speaker of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government last year.

