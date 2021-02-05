Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order dismissing his case on an alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai, reported PTI.

The court verbally observed that no coercive action be taken against Sood until the civic officials decide on his application for regularisation.

“Please record that I withdraw the SLP [special leave petition] and suit from which it arises,” said Sood’s counsel, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, reported Bar and Bench. “The department may process my application and decide by speaking order.”

The court appreciated Sood with Chief Justice of India SA Bobde saying: “This is one of the rare instances that a case has been resolved through correct advice and does not happen very often.”

After the CJI’s remarks, Sood’s lawyer said that he did not know much about the case, and was “given wrong advice”. “My brother says his script has been well-written,” Bobde replied.

The bench then recorded that after BMC’s October notice of illegal construction under Section 53(1) of the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practice Act, the petitioner has filed the application for regularisation under section 44 of the Act.

The BMC had issued the notice to Sood for allegedly converting his residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu area into a hotel without permission. In December, the civic body filed a police complaint against the actor. Following this, Sood first moved a civil court against the order. After the lower court refused to grant him relief, he moved the High Court on December 19. On January 11, the Bombay High Court extended the actor’s temporary protection against coercive action by the civic body.

The BMC had filed a police complaint against Sood early in January. The civic body said that its officials found unauthorised changes being made to the building, even after it sent a notice to the actor in October. The civic body gave the actor a month’s time to restore the changes in the property.

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sood had earned praise for helping hundreds of migrant workers stranded in Mumbai reach their hometowns.