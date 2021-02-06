Military authorities in charge of affairs in Myanmar broadened its social media ban in the country by asking communications operators and internet service providers to shut access to Twitter and Instagram, PTI reported. On February 4, the military had blocked Facebook citing the need for “stability”, three days after it staged a coup and took over the reins of the country.

Netblocks, a platform that tracks social media disruptions and shutdowns, confirmed the loss of Twitter service in the country and said that in a “near-total internet shutdown”, connectivity in Myanmar had reduced to 16% of the normal levels. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Facebook confirmed the block on Instagram, according to Reuters. The country’s ministry of communications and information technology was yet to give an official statement on the matter.

The ban on Twitter holds significance as thousands of people in Myanmar had joined the platform, following the orders on Facebook. Hashtags like #RespectOurVotes, #HearTheVoiceofMyanmar, and #SaveMyanmar all had hundreds of thousands of interactions by Friday, Reuters reported, quoting hashtag tracker BrandMentions.

Twitter criticised the ban stating that it was “deeply concerned about the order to block internet services in Myanmar”, according to Reuters.

“It [the ban] undermines the public conversation and the rights of people to make their voices heard,” a spokesperson of the micro blogging site said. “The Open Internet is increasingly under threat around the world. We will continue to advocate to end destructive government-led shutdowns.”

A Facebook spokesperson also urged the authorities to restore connectivity so that people can “can communicate with family and friends and access important information”.

UN condemns military coup

In New York, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged on Friday that the body will do everything it can to unite the international community and create conditions for the military coup in Myanmar to be reversed, PTI reported. UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, also spoke overnight with the country’s Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice-General Soe Win and expressed “strong condemnation” and called for the immediate release of all detained leaders.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General said that Burgener and the deputy military chief had “quite a long” and “a very important” conversation since it was the first contact the UN had with the military authorities since the coup on February 1.

Protests continue in Myanmar

Meanwhile, despite the internet ban thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce the coup and demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders, Reuters reported. Streets in Yangon had a festive atmosphere as a cacophony of car horns blared and thousands marched toward City Hall. Drivers leaned out of their cars and raised the three-finger salute.

Yangon residents banged pots and pans in a show of defiance against Myanmar's military junta's seizure of power. The protests have been taking place following the coup in which the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi https://t.co/xFCOpvSUMd pic.twitter.com/duKRhxPrYX — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

The coup on February 1 followed the landslide victory of National League for Democracy and Suu Kyi in national elections in November, with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party faring poorly in its key strongholds. The country’s military refused to accept the government, citing unsubstantiated allegations of fraud. It was also announced that the coup was the result of the government’s failure to delay the November election despite the outbreak of the coronavirus.