A glacier break in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district led to massive flash flooding on Sunday. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash told ANI that 100 to 150 people may have died due to the flash floods.

The flooding took place along Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers. There have been reports of damage to the Rishiganga Power Project. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been sent in for rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on visit to Assam and West Bengal, said that he was constantly monitoring the situation. “India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there,” he tweeted. “Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. “All the concerned officers are working on a war footing,” he tweeted. “NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi [Uttarakhand].”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that all necessary assistance will be extended to the Uttarakhand government. “There shall not be any hesitation on that,” she added.

Biggest story at this time: Terrifying images of glacier break leading massive flooding in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Extensive damage and devastation expected at several villages.

Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand Sunday morning. Damaged a dam on Alaknanda river. Rise in water level in river. Reports of loss awaited.

The Uttarakhand chief minister, meanwhile, tweeted out helpline numbers. “If you are stranded in the affected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486,” he said. “Please do not circulate old videos and rumours at this time.”

An alert has been issued for all downstream districts, NDTV reported. The residents of Rudraprayag, Rishikesh and Haridwar have been advised not to go to river banks.