Parliament: PM Modi says India must save itself from ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’
The prime minister called India ‘the mother of democracy’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in Rajya Sabha on Monday said citizens should be weary of the advent of “Foreign Destructive Ideology” in the country, as he called India “the mother of democracy”. The prime minister’s remarks come amid widespread international criticism for his handling of the farmer protests.
In an hour-long speech, Modi urged the farmers to end their protests, assuring them that the government will not dismantle the minimum support price regime. He also took on the Opposition and accused it of being hypocritical about its stand on agriculture reforms .
Discussions on the new farm laws are likely to continue in Parliament through the day. Both the Houses were adjourned early on Friday after fiery debates between the Centre and the Opposition on the contentious legislations.
Live updates
11.42 am: Modi claims that certain people are feeding wrong thoughts to Sikhs, as he refers to the farmers protesting against the new laws, many of whom are from Punjab. “This country is proud of the Sikhs, what have they not done for this country?” the prime minister adds. “There are some people who make a living out of protests. You can find them in every protest site.”
11.39 am: “There is another FDI coming to the country,” Modi adds. “This has to be discouraged. It is called Foreign Destructive Ideology.”
11.35 am: Modi coins a new meaning of FDI – “Foreign Destructive Ideology” – as he possibly alludes to the international criticism he has received over his handling of the farmer protests.
11.34 am: Modi compares the protest against the new farms laws to the Green Revolution. “Thousand protests were organised then, but [former Prime Minister] Lal Bahadur Shastri moved forward and today we have surplus production,” he adds.
11.31 am: The prime minister asserts that under the new farm laws, affordable ration for the poor will continue and mandis will be modernised. “Therefore, I request the Opposition to not misguide the farmers,” Modi adds.
11.29 am: Modi offers farmer leader to hold talks with the government. “Agriculture minister is talking to farmers,” he adds. “Protesting is your right but want to request that old farmers are sitting, ask them to go home.”
11.27 am: The prime minister says there is no question of dismantling the minimum support price regime. “MSP was, MSP is, and MSP will remain in place,” he adds.
11.22 am: “The funny part is people who do politics, they have also implemented the laws in some form or the other, Modi adds, alluding to the Opposition. “They have not questioned the spirit of law.”
11.18 am: Modi quotes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. “It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its large potential,” Modi says. “You should be proud that Modi is implementing Manmohan Singh’s dream.”
11.13 am: Even the Opposition supports the reforms brought about by the government, Modi says. “[Nationalist Congress Party chief] Sharad Pawar has spoken in favour of reforms,” the prime minister adds. “Even the Congress has supported the idea of bringing reforms...but suddenly the Opposition has taken a U-turn.”
11.12 am: The prime minister adds that since 2014, his government has initiated changes in the agriculture sector that are aimed at empowering the farmer. “The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer friendly,” Modi adds. “The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in. We are working for the small farmers.”
11.08 am: Modi quotes former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on small farmers, reports The Hindu. “Today, 68% of farmers are small and marginal farmers,” he says. “Over 12 crore farmers have less than 2 hectares of land, he says. Don’t we have a responsibility towards the 12 crore farmers? This question of Charan Singh still exists, shouldn’t we find a solution?”
11.02 am: Modi is now speaking about the farmer protests against the new farm laws. “The Opposition has extensively raised questions in Parliament about the farmer protests,” the prime minister says.
11.01 am: All over world countries are suffering from economic depression, but India is attracting more and more Foreign Direct Investment, the prime minister says in his address to the Rajya Sabha.
10.55 am: Modi says India’s democracy is “not a western institution, but is a human institution”. “India’s nationalism is based on Satyam, Sivam, Sundaram,” he adds, quoting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. “We have lost Netaji’s vision over the years, and today we are searching ourselves, he says. We have failed to tell our younger generations that India is the mother of democracy.”
10.53 am: India is not just the biggest democracy of the world, it is the “mother of democracy”, Modi claims, adding that the youth of the country must realise the value of this.
10.52 am: “Our strength is the federal structure,” Modi adds. “The Centre and states worked together to fight Coronavirus.”
10.51 am: “The Covid-19 period has added new strength to our federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism,” claims Prime Minister Modi.
10.49 am: The prime minister says there was a time when the world used to doubt and ridicule India’s capabilities. “Nobody knew whether India will get a vaccine or how many people will get it,” Modi adds. “From those days, we are now here – when our nation is making vaccines for the world.”
10.47 am: “The eyes of the world are set on India,” Modi adds. “It acknowledges that India played a key role in protecting human lives during the coronavirus pandemic. They are confident that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet.”
10.46 am: The prime minister lauds India’s vaccination programme. “The nation which is known as a ‘third world country’, is now vaccinating millions against the coronavirus,” Modi says.
10.43 am: Modi criticises the Opposition for pulling down the morale of citizens and frontline workers by constantly questioning the government’s way of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
10.42 am: “The credit for the successful handling of the pandemic does not go to a single party, citizen or politician,” Modi says. “The credit goes to India.”
10.40 am: The prime minister is now speaking about the way India handled the coronavirus pandemic. “The world expressed concerns about whether India could handle the pandemic,” he adds. “But India, for the sake of protecting its citizens, fought this unknown enemy successfully.”
10.39 am: India is a land of opportunities, Modi adds. “Several opportunities are awaiting us, so a nation which is young, full of enthusiasm, and a nation that is making efforts to realise the dreams will never let these opportunities simply pass by,” he says.
10.37 am: The prime minister takes a dig at the Opposition, saying “ it would have been nice if the members took part in President’s address”.
10.35 am: Modi thanks President Ram Nath Kovind, saying his address came at uncertain times when the world was grappling the coronavirus pandemic. “His speech had the vision of self reliance,” the prime minister adds.
10.32 am: Prime Minister Modi begins his speech in the Rajya Sabha.
9.15 am: Modi will start speaking around 10.30 am.
8.54 am: Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.
8.52 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nabam Rebia has given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha and demanded for the creation of a separate all India service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, reports ANI.
8.42 am: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Mumbai Police’s investigation of the Television Ratings Point scam, reports India Today.
8.40 am: Union minister G Kishan Reddy wll move that the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, in Rajya Sabha today. He will also move that the bill be passed.
8.35 am: The Congress on Sunday issued a whip to all the MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha today, reports News18.
8.30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in the Rajya Sabha today on discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address, reports News18. The discussion on the motion has been the main business transacted by the Upper House over three days in which 50 members from 25 parties participated.
8.29 am: Discussions on the new farm laws are likely to continue in Parliament after a stormy session last week. Both the Houses were adjourned early on Friday after fiery debates between the Centre and the Opposition on the contentious legislations.