India on Monday registered 11,831 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,08,38,194. The country reported 84 deaths in 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,54,996.

A total of 1,05,34,505 people in India have recovered from the infection so far. The number of active cases has been reduced to 1,48,609.

Meanwhile, a serological survey done in hospitals across Kashmir showed that 27% of the healthcare workers have developed antibodies against the coronavirus, PTI reported. The survey was undertaken by the Government Medical College in Srinagar in January.

More than 58 lakh health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far, according to data from the Union health ministry. Of these, 36,804 were inoculated in 24 hours. From February 13, the beneficiaries who took their first shot on January 16 will begin receiving the second dose.

The Union health ministry had on Sunday said that India stood third in terms of the number of inoculations. The United States and United Kingdom occupied the top two spots.

On Monday, India sent vaccines to Barbados and Dominica. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India was ready to fulfill 70% of the global vaccine requirement by exporting doses to 14 countries.

Meanwhile South Africa halted the roll-out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a study showed that it provided minimal protection against the new coronavirus variant, BBC reported. Scientists estimate that the new strain accounts for 90% of the coronavirus cases in South Africa.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10.61 crore people and killed over 23.16 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.91 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.