The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at the office of online news portal Newsclick in Delhi’s Saidulajab in connection with an alleged money laundering case pertaining to foreign funding, The Hindu reported, quoting an official of the investigation agency.

Raids were also conducted at the residence of the website’s Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha.

According to The Quint, the central agency was investigating funding the news organisation had received from “dubious companies” abroad.

More details are awaited.