Delhi has not reported any new deaths due to the coronavirus in 24 hours – a first since April, a health department bulletin showed on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the national Capital has registered a total of 6,36,260 coronavirus cases, with 100 new infections reported in 24 hours. The toll stood at 10,882. There are 1,052 active cases in the city.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain congratulated people of Delhi. “Today no death has been reported due to Covid infection,” he tweeted. “Delhi’s collective will is gradually winning over the infection. I congratulate the people of Delhi for taking proper precautions and our healthcare and frontline workers who have fought this battle tooth and nail.”

During the Centre’s briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, NITI Aayog member VK Paul pointed out that the number of cases in India was falling. “So that is good news,” Paul said. “In the last 24 hours, no death was recorded in Delhi. So that is also a good news.”

On Sunday, for the third time in a week, Delhi had reported only two Covid-19 deaths. The first week of February recorded the lowest average death count since April. In the seven days, Delhi had registered a total of 26 death or 3.7 deaths every day on an average, reported The Times of India.

The recovery rate in the national Capital is 98.12%, with 144 patients recovering in 24 hours. Of those still affected due to the disease, 441 are in home isolation, 511 are admitted in hospitals.

On January 27, Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases – the lowest in more than nine months, and the first time the daily case count stood below the 100-mark in the same month, according to Hindustan Times.