Parliament: PM Modi to reply to president’s address in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi may speak later
The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs for Wednesday, asking them to be present in the Lower House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the motion of thanks on the president’s address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. After Modi’s reply, the first speaker on Budget discussion during the day is likely to be Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, according to reports. The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to all its MPs for Wednesday, asking them to be present in the Lower House.
Both the Houses have been witnessing repeated disruptions over the last few days with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the three new agricultural laws. The Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, which went on past midnight, saw Opposition leaders tearing into the Centre’s handling of the farmer protest.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the Centre will have shed its ego and repeal the farm laws.Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said in the Lok Sabha that the agenda of the ruling BJP government was divisive.
Live updates
11.12 am: Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya moves the Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha. He says the bill seeks to facilitate business in the port sector, The Hindu reports.
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil says: “The Bill has weaknesses and lacuna that benefit a certain friend. Has this Bill been brought in to help a friend? Airports have been named after that friend [a reference to Gautam Adani], now the intention seems to hand over the 12 sea ports to a particular friend.”
11.08 am: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri responds to a question about allowing flights to operate at 80% capacity. “On one hand, some of the carriers want us to open 100% while others would like us to take it slow,” he says, according to ANI. “Our decision to raise it beyond 80% will depend on the behaviour of the virus.”
10.19 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader VK Singh’s statement on LAC transgression.
Also read
9.15 am: In Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says there is a lot of interest among the members in discussing the Budget. “My suggestion is that increase the time to debate the Budget from 10 hours to 12 hours,” he adds.
9.08 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin for the day. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is on the chair.
8.48 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for a separate bench of Allahabad High Court in western Uttar Pradesh.
8.46 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anil Baluni has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the need for a mechanism to study glaciers to manage and prevent disasters like the one in Uttrakhand, reports ANI.
8.45 am: The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs for Wednesday, asking them to be present in the Lower House, reports News18.
8.40 am: According to reports, Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker after PM Narendra Modi to lead the Opposition’s charge against the government over the three farm laws.
8.37 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today, according to ANI.
8.34 am: The discussion on the General Budget is listed after consideration of Major Ports Bill in Rajya Sabha today, reports ANI. In Lok Sabha, it is listed after the ongoing discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. Usually, discussion on the General Budget is taken up first in Lok Sabha. But exceptions were made in 1955, 1959, 1963, 1965 and 2002.
8.30 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha that there was no danger of flooding in low-lying areas of Uttarakhand, after the Chamoli glacier disaster. He also provided details of the massive rescue operation being carried out in the state.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday became emotional and broke into tears while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, during the farewell of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of Opposition in the Upper House. Azad and three other MPs from Jammu and Kashmir – Nazir Ahmad Laway, Shamsher Singh Manhas and Mir Mohammad Fayaz will complete their terms in the Rajya Sabha next week.
- The Delhi Police acted in a swift and impartial manner while dealing with the 2020 North East Delhi violence, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In a reply to a written question, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that the police action was “proportionate and appropriate”, and was done in an attempt to control the situation. “During the North East Delhi riots, Delhi Police acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner,” he said. “Proportionate and appropriate actions were taken by Delhi Police to control the situation.”