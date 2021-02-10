The brother of a person accused of liquor smuggling, whose associates had allegedly killed a police constable and injured a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, was gunned down in an encounter with the police on Wednesday, PTI reported.

“Elkar and others were surrounded by a police team on the banks of Kali river and in the exchange of fire, he was injured,” Kasganj Superintendent of Police Manoj Sonkar said. He was taken to a CHC [community health center] in Sidhpur where he died.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a police constable was killed and a sub-inspector seriously injured after they were attacked by aides of Moti, the accused in the liquor smuggling case, at Nagla Dheemar village of Kasganj, reported The Indian Express.

The deceased constable has been identified as Devendra Singh, while Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar Pal was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The two police personnel had gone to serve a legal notice for attachment of property to Moti over his alleged liquor smuggling activities when they were ambushed, stripped and assaulted with sticks and other weapons, according to News18. Moti is allegedly involved in the operation of an illegal liquor manufacturing unit and is named in 11 cases, according to The Indian Express.

While Moti’s brother Elkar was killed in the encounter, his other accomplices managed to escape. The police were on the lookout to trace them, Sonkar told PTI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has instructed officials to take action against those involved in the assault of the policemen under the National Security Act, ANI reported. He also announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of the deceased police constable.