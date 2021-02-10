YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, met representatives from Nalgonda district of Telangana on Tuesday amid speculations of her floating a separate party in the state, The News Minute reported.

Sharmila hinted at the possibility of a new outfit but did not reveal much. “I want to bring back the legacy of my late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who sacrificed his life for united Andhra Pradesh,” she said in an interview to News18. “People of Telangana are not happy, they want a change and we will bring back Rajanna Rajyam in the state.”

Rajanna Rajyam is a reference to her father’s tenure as the chief minister of the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

On being asked directly if she was planning to launch a new party, Sharmila, according to The News Minute, said: “You will know soon”.

Meanwhile, insiders of Reddy’s party YSR Congress denied that there was rift between the siblings, adding however that the two were not on the same page as far as political ambitions were concerned.

“There are no personal differences between Jagan and Sharmila, but there are differences of opinion regarding her political entry,” party leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said in a press conference on Tuesday, according to News18. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not expand the party’s base in Telangana, as he wanted to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“He also gave the same advise to Sharmila, weighing the challenges of floating a party in Telangana, but she had a different view on the matter”, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Addressing the meeting of representatives in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Sharmila asserted that her father’s tenure in Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009 was a period of “golden rule” and she wanted to bring back that situation in Telangana.

“I don’t know the ground realities like you and what you see and experience in your respective places,” she said, according to The News Minute. “Give me your suggestions and advice. I have come to hear you and understand.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao refused to read much into the possibility of Sharmila launching a separate party, reported News18.

“It requires a lot of strain to launch and run a political party,” he said at the state executive committee meeting of his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi. “We have seen the launch of quite a few regional parties in the past in Telangana, whether it was that of former MPs Ale Narendra, Vijayashanti and Devender Goud. They have all hit the dust within no time.”