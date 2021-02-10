The family of the 25-year-old who died during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team inquiry into the matter, PTI reported. The petition, likely to be listed for hearing on Thursday, was filed by the grandfather of the deceased Navreet Singh.

While some eyewitness accounts and his family say Singh died in police firing, the police said he died after his tractor overturned at Delhi’s ITO area.

The petition said that according to eye witness accounts reported by a section of the media, Singh was driving his tractor past the Andhra Education Society in New Delhi, when he was allegedly shot by policemen, due to which he lost control of the vehicle which then collided with some barricades and overturned.

It further submitted that no attempts were made by the Delhi Police to provide medical assistance to Singh, even though he was lying in a critically injured condition under the overturned tractor. The petition claimed that the police did not allow farmers to see CCTV footage of the incident citing technical difficulties and that it did not collect time-sensitive material evidence from the site, which were allowed to be erased and destroyed.

It went on to add that the victim’s post mortem was conducted the next day at the district hospital in Rampur but the video or x-ray reports were not shared with the family. It also claimed that media organisations have quoted medical and forensic exerts who reviewed the description of injuries in the post mortem report as saying that the injuries were consistent with firearm or gunshot wounds.

Besides appointment of the SIT, the plea also sought directions that it shall file periodic status reports before the court to ensure a time-bound investigation.

Following the incident on Republic Day, which saw a section of the protestors entering the national Capital during their tractor rally, the police had said that Navreet Singh had died after his tractor overturned. His grandfather, Hardeep Singh had earlier too claimed that he was shot.