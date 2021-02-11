India on Thursday registered 12,923 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,08,71,294. The toll rose to 1,55,360, after 108 new deaths were reported in 24 hours.

More than 1.05 crore people in India have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 97.26%. The number of active cases went up to 1,42,562.

Meanwhile, as many as 70,17,114 health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far. Of these, 4,05,349 were inoculated on Wednesday.

Thirteen states and Union Territories have vaccinated more than 65% of the registered beneficiaries, the health ministry said. These are, Bihar, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Rajasthan.

On the other hand, seven states and Union Territories have reported less than 40% coverage of registered healthcare workers. These are Punjab, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Nagaland and Puducherry.

Ten states that have recorded highest number of vaccinations are Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

Additionally, India’s death rate among those who received the Covid-19 vaccine is one of the lowest in the world, according to the Hindustan Times. With 23 deaths reported in persons post immunisation till Wednesday, the percentage of deaths of the total vaccinations is as low as 0.0003%, the health ministry said.

Of the 23 deaths, nine persons died in the hospital, while 14 deaths were recorded outside the hospital. A total of 30 persons have been hospitalised after inoculation so far, the ministry data showed .This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of coronavirus vaccines sought by Canada.

Trudeau, who made a telephone call to Modi, said that if the world managed to conquer Covid-19, it would be significantly because of India’s tremendous pharmaceutical capacity and PM Modi’s leadership in sharing this capacity with the world, according to a Prime Minister’s Office statement.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government extended the travel restrictions on those coming into the state from Kerala, and made it mandatory for travellers to carry a Covid-negative report, the Hindustan Times reported. Similar travel restrictions are already in place for four states: Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10.73 crore people and killed over 23.53 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.99 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.

The United States continues to be the worst affected, with over 2.72 crore cases and 4.71 deaths. China reported two new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, its lowest in a day in more than five months.