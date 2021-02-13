Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of a state at an “appropriate time”, reported PTI. Shah made the remarks in the Lok Sabha.

Shah said the devolution of power was affected in Jammu and Kashmir after the region’s special status was revoked. “Panchayats were given administrative and financial powers,” he added.

The home minister also spoke about the development of the region, saying the central government will connect Kashmir Valley with the railways by 2022.

On August 2019, the Narendra Modi government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and statehood that gave its residents special rights in land ownership and jobs. The region was also divided into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The move accompanied a security clampdown and total communications blackout. Months later, the government gradually eased some of the restrictions, including restoration of 4G internet services.