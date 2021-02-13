A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the coast of northeastern Japan on Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, AP reported, quoting the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said the quake was centered about 60 km beneath the ocean bed. However, there was no danger of a tsunami.

Tremors were felt in Tokyo, to the southwest. The same area was slammed by a tsunami, quake and nuclear disaster in March 2011.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV said the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant was still checking if there were any problems. But there were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area.