National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday claimed that he and his family have been put under house arrest .

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister posted photos of vehicles belonging to security forces and tweeted saying that his father Farooq Abdullah, sister, and her children have also been locked up. In another tweet, Abdullah said that the staff who works at his residence was also not allowed to enter.

“This is the ‘naya/new J&K’ after Aug 2019,” he wrote. “We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) and me in our home, they’ve locked my sister and her kids in their home as well.”

He added, “Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry and bitter.”

Later a Twitter handle by the name “SRINAGAR POLICE” responded to Abdullah’s tweet suggesting that there will be no Road Opening Party (convoy for protection of VIPs) available on Sunday as it marked the second anniversary of the terror attack in Lethpora in Pulwama in 2019.

“Due to adverse inputs, movement of VIPs/ProtectedPersons has been discouraged and all concerned were informed in advance NOT to plan a tour today,” the tweet said.

Responding to this tweet, Abdullah pointed out that the handle was not a verified one and said that he may be advised to stay in his home, but not forced.

“You can advise me not to leave my house but you can’t force me to stay in using security as an excuse,” he tweeted.

He tweeted again within a few minutes, asking the police to show proof of him being informed about the restrictions.

Earlier on Saturday, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti had also tweeted a video that she had been “placed under house arrest as usual” while she was trying to visit the family of a teenaged boy, Athar Mushtaq, who was killed in an alleged staged encounter.