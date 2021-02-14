Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage while speaking at a rally in Vadodara on Sunday. He was flown to a hospital in Ahmedabad, India Today reported.

Unidentified officials told the news channel that he fainted because of low blood pressure and sugar levels. He is said to be in stable condition now.

Rupani will undergo a complete medical check-up at the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad. A medical team also accompanied him from Vadodara to Ahmedabad, The Indian Express reported.

More details are awaited.