India on Monday recorded 11,649 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,09,16,589, the health ministry data showed. Deaths rose by 90 to 1,55,732. This is the ninth time in February that the country has recorded less than 100 daily fatalities.

As many as 1,06,21,220 people have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 97.29%. The active caseload went up to 1,39,637, which is 1.28% of the total positive cases.

A total of 82,85,295 healthcare and other frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. Of these, 21,437 received their inoculation on Sunday.

The country began administering the second dose of the vaccine on Saturday for the beneficiaries who recieved the first dose on January 16. However, only 23,628 healthcare workers were inoculated with the second dose on February 13. This is significantly lower than the 2,07,229 who got their first dose on January 16.

Maharashtra recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which took the state’s infection tally to 20,64,278, reported PTI. The toll rose to 51,529 with 40 more deaths in a day.

A total of 1,355 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state went up to 19,75,603. There are 35,965 active cases in the state at present.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 95.7%, while the fatality rate is 2.5%, the state department said in a statement. Mumbai reported 645 cases on Sunday and four deaths. With this, the cases mounted to 3,14,076, including 11,419 deaths.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday reached the grim milestone of 10 lakh cases after 4,611 new infections, took the state’s tally to 1,004,135. Kerala is the only state after Maharashtra to have recorded so many cases.

The recent surge in cases mean that one out of every 35 persons in the state has been found to be infected with the virus till now, according to The Indian Express. For India as a whole, this number would be one in about 135 people.

The state has the highest number of active cases right now, almost half of the entire country, at 63,484. The toll from the disease is 4,033, which is about 120 deaths in the state per million population, the newspaper reported.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10.88 crore people and killed over 23.99 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 6.10 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.

