A member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), died on Monday due to injuries he suffered during a march to the West Bengal Secretariat last week, The Hindu reported. The death triggered a political row in the state.

Left leaders alleged that the police had killed 31-year-old Maidul Islam Mriddha. “We want a proper investigation on this murder,” CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, according to The Indian Express.

Chakraborty also blamed the Trinamool Congress for Mriddha’s death. “The way the students were lathi-charged during the march shows that the TMC government is scared and worried,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. “The state administration is solely responsible for his death.”

Mriddha had been undergoing treatment a hospital in Kolkata. Unidentified officials from the hospital told PTI that he died due to excessive blood loss.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police registered a first information report in connection with the DYFI member’s death. “We are thoroughly probing the matter,” an unidentified police officer told India Today. “A post-mortem examination will be conducted during the day.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party also criticised the West Bengal government for Mriddha’s death. “This is an unfortunate incident,” BJP West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said, according to PTI. “It shows that the TMC government has lost control over everything. Whatever is happening in West Bengal is not correct.”

Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Subrata Mukherjee claimed that Mriddha died by suicide. “Any death is unfortunate,” he added. “But that day [February 11] the police was very sensible.”

Clashes had erupted between the police and members of the youth wings of Left parties as they marched to the state Secretariat to protest the policies of the Mamata Banerjee-led state administration and the BJP-led Centre. The police used tear gas and batons to disperse the protestors.