The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday said that FASTag, the automatic toll plaza payment system, will be made mandatory for all vehicles in the country will be made mandatory from February 15 midnight. Vehicles not fitted with FASTag will have to pay twice the fee for their respective categories at electronic toll plazas across India, an official release from the ministry stated.

The government said that the decision was taken to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Since then, the mandatory implementation of the measure has been delayed on several occasions, giving opportunity to people to shift to the new mechanism.

The government had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021. Category ‘M’ stands for motor vehicles with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, while Category ‘N’ stands for motor vehicles with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to them.

On Sunday, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the deadline for the implementation of FASTag will not be extended any further, NDTV reported. He said FASTag registrations have gone up to 90% of the vehicles on some routes.