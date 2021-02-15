Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that the preliminary investigation by the police has revealed the role of a Bharatiya Janata Party Information Technology cell head, and 12 other influencers in an inquiry related to tweets by Indian celebrities supporting Centre’s handling of the farmers’ protest.

In a tweet, the home minister also clarified that he had not ordered an inquiry into the tweets of celebrities such as singer Lata Mangeshkar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. “My statement regarding celebrity tweets on the issue of farmers’ protest has been twisted,” Deshmukh said. “I had ordered an inquiry into the BJP’s IT cell as it was likely to be involved in the case and not celebrities.”

He said that there was no question of investigating Mangeshkar and Tendulkar as they are the pride of Maharashtra and also respected by the people across the country.

are also respected by the people across the nation hence, there is no question of probing them. A preliminary investigation by MH Police has revealed that BJP's IT cell chief and 12 other influencers are involved in the tweet case and police are taking action accordingly. (2/2) — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) February 15, 2021

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra had faced flak after it ordered an inquiry into the tweets by Indian celebrities in response to criticism of the government’s handling of the farmers’ protest by foreign personalities.

“It has been revealed that there were some posts by celebrities and at the same time,” Deshmukh had said on February 8. “Hence it will be investigated why it has happened.”

The inquiry was ordered after leaders of the Maharashtra unit of the Congress sought an investigation into whether the celebrities were under pressure from the BJP to tweet in support of the government.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised the decision to initiate an inquiry into this matter. “Has this MVA [Maha Vikas Aghadi] government lost all its senses?” he had asked in a tweet. “MVA should feel ashamed while using the word ‘probe’ for Bharat Ratnas! Actually, now it seems necessary to probe the mental state and stability of the ones who made such demand and of people who ordered probe against our Bharat Ratnas.”

The matter

Earlier this month, the Narendra Modi government and pop icon Rihanna got embroiled in an unlikely row after the singer tweeted in support of the farmers protesting against the farm laws. Rihanna’s tweet drew global attention to the protests as prominent Western personalities echoed her support for the farmers’ movement.

Following the international condemnation, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement calling the tweets a “sensationalist” attempt by “vested groups” to intervene in India’s internal matters.

Shortly after, actors, celebrities and sports stars, many of whom have long been silent on the farmer protests, began tweeting in one voice. Among them were cricketing stars Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri. They used hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether coined by the foreign ministry, and wrote identical messages in support of the laws.

A study showed that Indian celebrities engaged in collusive tweeting of the two hashtags framed by the external affairs ministry. Many of their tweets had similar wording and phrases.

The study titled “Rihanna versus Bollywood: Twitter Influencers and the Indian Farmers’ Protest” said that the tweets by the Indian celebrities came in three batches – actors tweeting in the morning, cricketers in the afternoon and mixed group in the evening. The study was conducted by researchers Dibyendu Mishra, Syeda Zainab Akbar, Arshia Arya, Saloni Dash, Rynaa Grover and Joyojeet Pal.