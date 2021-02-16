The Institute of Chartered Accountants has presented new social media guidelines for its members, which includes a warning to not post “highly objectionable content” that may have the potential to “create social and communal disharmony” or internal security, cross-border or geopolitical implications for the country.

The accountancy regulator has indicated that such comments would be construed as professional misconduct that could lead to disciplinary proceedings against a member and even cancellation of registration of a student.

The institute, however, did not explain how it will regulate commentary on social media or define what constitutes threat to national security or disturbing communal harmony.

In an advisory published to its website on February 11, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India said it came across “certain instances” where members and students have expressed professional or academic grievances on social media without first approaching the regulator. Some have also written to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other higher forums, it said.

Not just that, but “some of these posts are highly objectionable which have the potential to create social and communal disharmony, threatening peace, tranquility and may disrupt the security of the nation, public order and friendly relations with other nations,” the accountancy regulator added.

The material posted on social media was also found to be false, misleading and tarnishing the image of the profession in the eyes of the public and bringing disrepute to it, the institute said.

The advisory said members of the institute who post any such content will be deemed guilty of “other misconduct” under the Chartered Accountants Act. The Act empowers the ICAI council to end the membership of a student, cancel their registration or impose a fine upto Rs 1 lakh if it thinks that the member’s activity, irrespective of whether its related to their professional work, causes disrepute to the accountancy profession or the regulator, according to BloombergQuint.

Former President of ICAI Amarjit Chopra told BusinessLine, “In recent past, the use of social media by members to air their grievances has been a matter of concern particularly with regard to the language used in such posts.”

“However, in my view it may be difficult for the institute to regulate the views in social media as it might be seen to be curtailment of right of freedom of speech,” he added. Chopra also told The BloombergQuint that there may be challenges in distinguishing whether an act of a person is in a personal or professional capacity.