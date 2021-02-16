Congress government in Puducherry loses majority as 4 MLAs quit ahead of elections
If the resignations are accepted, the Congress will be left with 11 members in the 30-member Assembly.
The Congress government in Puducherry has been thrown into a crisis ahead of the Assembly elections as four MLAs have resigned, India Today reported. A John Kumar became the latest MLA to resign on Tuesday.
Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu told PTI that he will make a decision on Kumar’s resignation soon.
MLA Malladi Krishna Rao had tendered his resignation on Monday. The two other legislators, A Namassivayam and E Theeppainjan, resigned in January, NDTV reported.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has called an urgent Cabinet meeting to discuss the resignations, according to India Today.