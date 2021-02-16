The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets about to the judiciary, reported Live Law on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by petitioner Aastha Khurana. The contempt case was registered five months after Attorney General KK Venugopal refused to initiate criminal proceedings against Sardesai on the basis of the same complaint. Following Venugopal’s decision in September, the petitioner filed the case in the Supreme Court, which was registered as a suo motu complaint on February 9.

The petitioner referred to the journalist’s tweets posted in July and August. The tweets from August pertain to remarks on the contempt case of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, where Bhushan was fined Re 1. The tweet in July was about former Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra, who had heard Bhushan’s contempt case, reported Bar & Bench.

In the complaint to the Supreme Court, Khurana submitted that Sardesai not only questioned the credibility of the court’s verdict in the Bhushan contempt case, but he had also made comments on former judges and chief justices of India. The India Today anchor also tried to teach judges their duties and responsibilities, it said.

“Such attacks on this Hon’ble Court is not a freedom of speech and expression, but it has done purposely in order to defame and disrespect the image of the Court,” the petitioner contended.

Khurana had, in the complaint to Venugopal, claimed that Sardesai’s tweets criticising the verdict in the contempt case against Bhushan were a “cheap publicity stunt”.

The attorney general had replied to Khurana that Sardesai’s tweets were not of a serious nature. “The reputation of the Supreme Court as one of the great pillars of our democracy has been built assiduously over the last 70 years,” Venugopal had said. “Trifling remarks and mere passing criticism though perhaps distasteful are unlikely to tarnish the image of the institution.”

The consent of the attorney general or the solicitor general is required before the Supreme Court can hear a criminal contempt petition filed by a private individual, according to Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act and Rule 3 of Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of Supreme Court.

However, this is not the first time the Supreme Court has registered a suo motu contempt case without the approval of the attorney general. The Supreme Court had registered the contempt case against Bhushan without Venugopal’s approval.

The case against Bhushan was based on two tweets from June. In one tweet, he made a remark about an undeclared emergency and the role of the Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India. The second tweet was about Chief Justice SA Bobde trying a Harley Davidson superbike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.