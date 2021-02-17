The Congress won five of the seven municipal corporations in Punjab, and was leading in two as counting of votes polled in the state local body elections continued on Wednesday, reported NDTV. The party bagged Moga, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar and Bathinda municipal corporations, while it was leading in Pathankot and Batala.

The Shiromani Akali Dal won 10 of the 13 seats in the Majithia municipal council, in a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had an alliance with the former until the farmers’ protests against the agricultural laws changed the dynamics over the past few months.

Polling for 117 urban local bodies, including eight municipal corporations in Punjab, took place on February 14, and saw a voter turnout of 71.39%. A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for elections to 2,302 wards of the eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state.

Re-polling was held in a few booths on Tuesday and the results for the same will also be announced on Wednesday. The election panel has also ordered re-polling in booth numbers 32 and 33 of the Mohali municipal corporation between 8 am to 4 pm on Wednesday. Counting of votes for these corporation will be held on Thursday.

The polls hold greater significance amid the farmers’ agitation against the new agriculture laws, as majority of the protestors belong to Punjab. Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of New Delhi for more than two months for withdrawal of the legislations, which they say will benefit corporate sector at their expense.

Special security cover was provided to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and candidates in some sensitive areas on a temporary basis on Sunday, as a precaution to them facing public anger due to the crisis.