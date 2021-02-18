Arrested climate activist Disha Ravi on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to ensure the state government and the police do not leak any investigation material in connection with the farm document case, reported Live Law. The 22-year-old activist was arrested in connection with an investigation into the document about the farmers’ protests against the agriculture laws.

She has urged the court to direct that the alleged contents of private chats and other communications by the petitioner should not be shared with any third party, including the media. Ravi has also sought action against two television news channels – Times Now and India Today – for violating the Cable Televisions Networks (Regulation) Act.

In her plea, Ravi said the manner in which she was arrested violated her constitutional rights. She alleged that she was unlawfully and without basis taken into custody in Bengaluru and flown overnight to New Delhi without obtaining a transit remand.

Ravi was arrested on February 13 from her Bengaluru residence by the crime branch of the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing and editing a document intended to help the protests against the new farm laws. The next day, a Delhi court sent Ravi to police custody for five days. The “toolkit” – a common term used by social activists for campaign material – was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of India’s protesting farmers on February 4.

In its first information report, the Delhi Police claim that the “toolkit” has given “a call for economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies”. The FIR in connection with the campaign document has been filed on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and criminal conspiracy.

The Delhi Police have also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against activist Shantanu Muluk and Mumbai advocate Nikita Jacob in the case. However, both of them were granted transit bail by the Bombay High Court.