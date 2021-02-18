The authorities in Maharashtra’s Amravati and Yavatmal districts on Thursday announced fresh coronavirus-related restrictions amid rising daily cases, PTI reported.

In Amravati, a lockdown will be imposed from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday. Markets, restaurants, hotels and swimming pools will remain closed during this time. The restrictions won’t affect essential services.

Amravati Collector Shailesh Naval told PTI that on weekdays, hotels, restaurants and other establishments will be allowed to stay open till 8 pm only. Earlier, they could operate till 10 pm.

The official urged people to follow precautions to avoid harsher restrictions. “In view of a spurt in Covid-19 cases, I have decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the district,” he said. “To avoid any stricter lockdown in the future, I appeal to people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

Meanwhile, in Yavatmal district schools and colleges will remain closed till the end of the month, ANI reported. Restaurants and banquet halls will only be allowed to operate at less than 50% capacity. A similar cap will be imposed on the number of guests at weddings.

The recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has caused alarm. On Wednesday, the state reported 4,787 new cases – its highest one-day count in more than two months.

Amravati district reported a huge jump in cases on Wednesday. It recorded 230 new cases, as against 82 on Tuesday. Some other districts in the Vidarbha region have also witnessed a rise in infections over the last few weeks.

Mumbai steps up vigil

The Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation also issued new coronavirus-related guidelines on Thursday amid an increase in cases in other parts of the state, ANI reported.

BMC Commissioner S Chahal said that buildings in the city will be sealed if five or more coronavirus cases are detected there.

“Stamps will be put on back of the hands of the patients staying in home quarantine,” Chahal added. “300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai.”

The BMC commissioner also said that wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants will be raided to check for any violation of safety rules.

He added that people returning from Brazil will also have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, amid fears over the spread of mutant coronavirus strains in India. “Tests will be increased in areas where more patients are found,” Chahal said, according to ANI.