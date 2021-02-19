Three suspected militants and a policeman were killed in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Friday.

The suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in Shopian’s Badigam area, the police said. The gunfight began on Thursday night after the militants opened fire at a joint team comprising the police, the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force, The Hindu reported.

The Army said that two AK rifles and one pistol were recovered from the site. The authorities suspended internet services in Shopian as a precautionary measure.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the militants belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, in Budgam’s Beerwah area, Special Police Officer Mohammad Altaf succumbed to his injuries after a gunfight with suspected militants. Another policeman, Manzoor Ahmad, is being treated at a hospital.

The police and army had launched an operation in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants.