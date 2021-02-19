Six Uttar Pradesh Police teams have been formed to investigate the deaths of two Dalit girls in Unnao district, NDTV reported on Friday. No arrests have been made yet.

This came on the day the two girls were cremated amid heavy security deployment. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said that the postmortem analysis could not ascertain the cause of death of the girls, who were found dead in a field on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Babuhara village under Asoha police station in Unnao district. The girls had gone to get fodder for their cattle. Their family members found them lying in their field in an unconscious state after they did not return by evening, the police said. Doctors declared the two girls dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Another 17-year-old girl, who was also found at the same spot, was being treated in a Kanpur hospital. A medical bulletin said she was in a critical condition but stable, adding that it was also a suspected poisoning case.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Awasthi told The Times of India that forensic experts were helping out in the investigation. The crime scene will now be recreated by a forensic team from Lucknow.

“Six teams were formed to investigate the case,” Inspector General of Police, Lucknow range, Lakshmi Singh told ANI. “Postmortem report has revealed several things and our investigation is heading in the right way. We hope to get a breakthrough soon.” The police have registered a first information report against unidentified persons under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police had on Thursday said that they prima facie did not find any injury marks on the girls or signs of struggle at the site where they were found. Locals had taken the girls, who are reportedly related to each other, to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two girls, aged 14 and 15, were cremated with the family’s permission amid heavy security arrangements, reported PTI.

The Unnao district administration made elaborate arrangements with installation of barricades, covering about one kilometre on the four paths entering the village. A magistrate-level officer was posted at every barricade to check people. Officers from six police stations were also deployed, according to the news agency. On Thursday afternoon, police teams from Lucknow, Unnao, and Rae Bareli districts were deployed to avoid any unrest in the village, according to The Times of India.

The Opposition has demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident, while Chief Minister Adityanath has sought a detailed report from the police chief.

Also read:

Unnao Dalit girls death: UP Police chief says postmortem is inconclusive, no injury marks on bodies